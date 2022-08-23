Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Graham were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

GHC opened at $579.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $575.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $533.77 and a 1 year high of $675.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($12.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $933.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

