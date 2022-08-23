Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 272 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,135,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,983,000 after acquiring an additional 118,371 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,143,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,796,000 after acquiring an additional 160,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 231,710 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 385,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 364,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 318,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,239,000 after buying an additional 160,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $1.06. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $511.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.70 million. Analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $2,636,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,857,011.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 14,295 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $716,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,885,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 45,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $2,636,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,386 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,011.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,786,879 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

