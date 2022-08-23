Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 580 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Otter Tail were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,296,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 564,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 18.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 40,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.49 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

