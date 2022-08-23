Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EVERTEC were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

