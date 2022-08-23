Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,086,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,593,000 after buying an additional 166,566 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 930,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,464,000 after buying an additional 27,808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 751,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,827,000 after buying an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 633,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,963,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the period. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

