The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Boston Beer by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Boston Beer by 12.6% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 56.9% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.29.

Boston Beer Price Performance

SAM opened at $359.76 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $611.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.01.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,526 shares of company stock worth $533,607 in the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

