The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 322.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 940,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,054,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CLX opened at $149.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

