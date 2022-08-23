The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 42,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 27,148 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 43.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.49 and a 200-day moving average of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,400,053.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $1,929,285.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,927,122. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

