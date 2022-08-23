The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. TheStreet cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

SMG opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.66%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

