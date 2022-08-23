Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Holdings Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $959.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity at Titan International

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 47.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

