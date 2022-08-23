Titleist Asset Management LTD. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 254,843 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,900,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 350,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,046,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,945,526,000 after acquiring an additional 273,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.
Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple (AAPL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.