Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 38,642 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 155.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rocket Companies Stock Down 4.7 %

In other news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,207 shares in the company, valued at $22,170,376.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 765,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,529,180. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RKT opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.72.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.