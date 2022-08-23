Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Altice USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 542,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 49.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 61.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,472,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after acquiring an additional 559,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

ATUS stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 8.23% and a negative return on equity of 112.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

