Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 1,290 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter worth $109,566,000. Kora Management LP increased its position in StoneCo by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,686,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,000 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $50,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,678,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in StoneCo by 872.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,902,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of STNE opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 275.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

