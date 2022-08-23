Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Copa were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 55,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Copa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Copa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.14.

Copa Price Performance

About Copa

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

(Get Rating)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.