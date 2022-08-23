Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 2.6 %

FOUR stock opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.46 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.82. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.47.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

