Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,465,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 208,652 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,475 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,981 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.4 %

CNM stock opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.