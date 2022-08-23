Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Invests $497,000 in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 143.8% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,906,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,988 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LZ stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.38.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,354.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 504,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,775,885.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $231,354.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 504,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,885.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $144,762.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,599.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,720 over the last quarter. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LegalZoom.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

