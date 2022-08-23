Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 700 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,390 shares of company stock worth $79,912. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

