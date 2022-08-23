Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 405 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,133 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 173.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 123.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 948.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Trading Down 4.0 %

FL opened at $36.86 on Tuesday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Sunday. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

