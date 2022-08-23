Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,993 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FIGS were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1,267.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,679,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,531,000 after buying an additional 5,264,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after buying an additional 934,714 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,553,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,809,000 after buying an additional 553,300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,291,000 after buying an additional 797,126 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $22,867,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

FIGS opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a PEG ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 1.65.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

