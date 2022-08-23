TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBK. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 201,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 294,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upgraded TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.