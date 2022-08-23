Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €4.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €4.10 ($4.18) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 31.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($20.92) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on shares of Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($24.49) price target on Uniper in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($4.59) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Uniper Trading Down 7.7 %

UN01 opened at €5.98 ($6.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27. Uniper has a 12 month low of €5.64 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of €42.45 ($43.32). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.62.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

