Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 706 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $23,488.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 283 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $10,230.45.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

