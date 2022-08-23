Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Upwork were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 112.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upwork by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

Insider Transactions at Upwork

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $75,606.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $27,124.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,246.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,773. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upwork Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.93.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 1.49. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.