US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 512.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Ecology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

US Ecology Stock Performance

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09.

(Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.