Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.61. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Insider Activity

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

