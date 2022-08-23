Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 13,131 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 62.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 188.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.