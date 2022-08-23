Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 3,774 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

