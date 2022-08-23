Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 39,787 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 231.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Affirm were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 484.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 54.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Sunday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Affirm stock opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

