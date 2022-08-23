Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 66,757 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 173.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 31,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $276,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

