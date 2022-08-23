Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 756 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Generac by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 1,075.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 145,898 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Generac by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after acquiring an additional 135,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $555.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Generac Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $241.53 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.