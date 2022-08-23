Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 74.5% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 54,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,332,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,878,000 after purchasing an additional 80,274 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

