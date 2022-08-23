Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,159 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,006 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.