Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 25.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 26.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 4.2 %

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently -77.67%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.