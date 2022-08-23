Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:GRMN opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

