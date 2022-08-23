Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,053 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Credicorp by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of BAP opened at $131.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.33. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

