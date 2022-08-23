Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) by 7,164.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,050 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Solid Power were worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Solid Power news, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,300,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,711,433.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 38,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $275,240.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,435,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,270,367.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,300,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,711,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 995,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,526,985 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Solid Power Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLDP stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Solid Power Profile

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Stories

