Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.21 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.62, for a total transaction of $390,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at $602,336.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,407 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,202 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $443.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.25.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

