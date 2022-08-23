Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.34 Million Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tennant were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:TNC opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.07. Tennant has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $85.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tennant

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

