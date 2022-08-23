Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.48 Million Holdings in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Steel ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Steel ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Steel ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Steel ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLX stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. VanEck Steel ETF has a twelve month low of $46.17 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

VanEck Steel ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

