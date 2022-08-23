Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.52 Million Stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

