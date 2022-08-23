Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.55 Million Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. TheStreet upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

CWST stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.36, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $453,305.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,241.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,397,831 over the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.