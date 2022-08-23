Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.61 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

