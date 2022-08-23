Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.63 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,711,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,795,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,600,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,244,000 after purchasing an additional 124,801 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,449,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $116,475.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,180.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $118.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

