Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $83.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.47.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.76). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 82.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.51.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

