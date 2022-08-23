Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 105 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Booking by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,972.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,890.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

