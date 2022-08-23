Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,711 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200-day moving average of $126.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

