Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 6,603 Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

