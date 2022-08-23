Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 175.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

PRU opened at $99.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.08. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.